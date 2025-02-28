Open Extended Reactions

Drills at the NFL combine began Thursday in Indianapolis, with the 2025 NFL draft's top defensive line and linebacker prospects showcasing their skills in front of all 32 teams. Defensive backs and tight ends will take the field at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, followed by quarterbacks, running backs and receivers at 1 p.m. ET Saturday. The workouts conclude Sunday with the offensive linemen at 1 p.m. ET.

Who ran well in the 40-yard dash? Who dominated in the rest of the on-field work? Draft experts Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and Field Yates will recap all four days of the combine workouts, evaluating the top performances from every position, picking prospects who are rising (or potentially falling) and addressing notable under-the-radar showings.

Let's get into it with a breakdown of all the action at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jump to a section:

DL/LB: Takeaways | Risers | Top names | Notes

DAY 1: DEFENSIVE LINEMEN, LINEBACKERS

Notables who did not work out: Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, Mike Green, Walter Nolen, Kenneth Grant

What are the biggest takeaways from Thursday's workouts?