          2023 New York Jets 53-man roster projection

          • Rich Cimini, ESPN Staff WriterJul 24, 2023, 10:30 AM
          FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 at MetLife Stadium.

          As the Jets construct what should be their most talented roster in more than a decade, it's important to note the mindset of the front office. With 39-year-old quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the team, it's a win-now mentality with a one- or two-year window. The days of rebuilding are over, so look for an older, more experienced roster than in recent years.

          They have a surplus at defensive end, wide receiver and offensive tackle, which could lead to difficult personnel decisions involving DE Bryce Huff, WR Corey Davis and OT Mekhi Becton. All three are entering the final year of their contracts and none of them is assured a starting job.

          The Jets' overall talent level is improved, which means better depth and greater competition. Here's a 53-man roster projection: