KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs open the 2023 NFL regular season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs return a bulk of the roster that won Super Bowl LVII in February over the Philadelphia Eagles. Much of the roster change was concentrated in three areas: the offensive and defensive lines and wide receiver, where in two seasons the Chiefs have turned the position over completely after losing key players like Tyreek Hill, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back after his second MVP season along with two of the Chiefs' other headliners, tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Here is a projection for the 53-player roster: