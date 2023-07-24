GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals open the 2023 NFL regular season at the Washington Commanders on Sept. 10 at FedEx Field.

One of the themes of the Cardinals' offseason was roster turnover. They signed 13 new free agents and lost nine. This season's roster has some of the same bones as last season's, especially at key positions, but there are quite a few new faces, some of whom are expected to play significant roles, like Hjalte Froholdt at center or Zach Pascal at reciever or Kyzir White at linebacker.

The rookies whom new general manager Monti Ossenfort drafted all fit specific needs and holes for this season's team. Cornerback Garrett Williams could start the season on injured reserve or PUP as he continues to rehab his ACL, even though he believes he can be ready by July.

Here is the 53-man projection: