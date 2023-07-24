HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders open the 2023 NFL regular season at the Denver Broncos on Sept. 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

And when it comes to breaking down their roster in Year 2 of the Josh McDaniels-Dave Ziegler regime, one thing is clear -- there is talent throughout. As in first-team All-Pros in receiver Davante Adams, running back Josh Jacobs and kicker Daniel Carlson, with defensive end Maxx Crosby and punter AJ Cole each having just appeared in their second straight Pro Bowl.

But there are still roster holes and questions for a team that finished just 6-11 in its first year under new management, a year after going 10-7 and appearing in the playoffs. Primarily with the Raiders moving on from nine-year starting quarterback Derek Carr to injury-prone Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacobs and his franchise tag and the multiple trade rumors surrounding former Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow.

Here is the roster projection: