The 2023 NFL season is nearly here, and Week 1 will bring the regular-season debut for plenty of talented rookies. Three first-year quarterbacks -- Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson -- have already been named their teams' starter right out of the gate, and there's still a chance Clayton Tune gets the call for Arizona. But it's not just the QBs; scan team depth charts, and you'll see plenty of 2023 NFL draft picks in line to start or see significant action early in the season.

We decided to give you an all-encompassing preview of the rookie class from NFL draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid and fantasy analyst Matt Bowen. We kicked it off with top Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year candidates, including their Caesars Sportsbook odds to win. Then we tackled 10 rookies who could dominate in fantasy football and five first-years who could make a sneaky big impact in 2023. We closed it out with some nuggets on the signal-callers and Mike Clay's projected rookie stat leaders.

Jump to:

OROY | DROY | Fantasy picks

Sleepers | Quarterbacks | Projections

REID'S TOP OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR CANDIDATES