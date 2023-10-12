Open Extended Reactions

NFL trading season is already in full effect. In the past couple of weeks, we've seen cornerback J.C. Jackson, running back Cam Akers, wide receiver Chase Claypool and edge rusher Randy Gregory all change teams. Wideout Van Jefferson joined them on Wednesday. A common thread through each of those moves? Teams willing to give up disappointing veterans for late-round picks.

We'll see more of these trades in the weeks to come, but the fast-arriving trade deadline of Oct. 31 forces teams to declare their hands and plan accordingly. The undefeated 49ers and Eagles probably know they need to stock up for January and February, while the winless Panthers and one-win Patriots can probably start booking their winter vacations; but the teams in between need to decide whether they want to be trying to acquire talent or attempting to amass draft capital before Halloween.

I can't help teams decide whether they want to add or subtract players at the trade deadline, but let's try to play matchmaker anyway. I've gone through every NFL roster, identified weaknesses and found players who could make sense across 15 viable swaps. Some of these moves are player-for-player deals, but most are like those we've seen so far this season, in which teams have given up players off the back half of their roster for late-round picks.

The goal here is to be realistic as opposed to putting together the biggest names in a series of trades, so you won't be seeing Kirk Cousins (who has a no-trade clause) or Matthew Stafford (who would cost the Rams $74 million in dead money). Less notable moves can still be valuable, though: Remember that the Chiefs won the Super Bowl last season with a handful of significant snaps from Kadarius Toney, who caught a touchdown pass and ran a punt back inside the 10-yard line to set up a second score. They acquired Toney from the Giants last October for two draft picks.

Here are 15 attempts to try to land a player who could help swing a Super Bowl, if ever so slightly, toward a handful of contenders around the NFL (in no order):

Jump to an intriguing trade candidate:

Marquise Brown | James Conner

Dalvin Cook | Zach Ertz

Danielle Hunter | Jerry Jeudy

Trey Lance | Hunter Renfrow

A swap of strengths for Chiefs and Jets