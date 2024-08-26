Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders open the 2024 NFL regular season at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 8 at Raymond James Stadium.

The Commanders' new front office and coaching staff have turned over their roster from last season, with approximately 55% of it -- possibly more -- being newcomers. They've changed completely at quarterback and linebacker. But Washington will enter the season needing to determine whether it has two quality starting cornerbacks and has done a good enough job rebuilding the offensive line. The Commanders could look to trade some notable draft picks from the prior regime, such as defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis.

The roster will be cut to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Here is a projection for the Commanders:

QUARTERBACKS (3): Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskel