Everyone loves the NFL offseason hot stove. Fans get super excited about new players joining their teams, whether through trades or free agency. Finally, all those holes on the roster will be filled by wily veterans!

Unfortunately, it doesn't always work out. Some players excel in their new surroundings, bringing strong production. But other players struggle to make anything good happen, showing they were likely available veterans because their careers are almost over.

Let's evaluate five offseason free agent signings and trade acquisitions who are working in their new cities, and five who are not. Where are teams getting a lot of help from these new players, and where are teams on the hook for bad contracts?

Jump to a section:

Signings/trades that have worked out

Signings that aren't thriving so far

Five players whose deals are working out