PITTSBURGH -- Wide receiver Allen Robinson has passed his physical in Pittsburgh, making his trade from the Los Angeles Rams to the Steelers official, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini on Wednesday.

The Steelers receive Robinson and a seventh-round draft pick (No. 251) for Pittsburgh's seventh-round pick (No. 234), sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Rams will pay $10.25 million of Robinson's $15.25 million guaranteed salary for the 2023 season, and the Steelers will pay the remaining $5 million, according to the sources.

Robinson, 29, becomes another experienced player acquired by the Steelers this offseason. A team that typically builds through the draft, Pittsburgh has been aggressive in free agency under new general manager Omar Khan, signing veterans such as cornerback Patrick Peterson, who's entering his 13th season, and guard Isaac Seumalo. Robinson becomes the third-most experienced member of the Steelers' roster behind Peterson and defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, who also has played 12 seasons (all with Pittsburgh).

Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams last offseason, but he finished the year on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury late in the season. Robinson injured his left ankle against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, and tests conducted the next week revealed a stress fracture in the foot. He underwent surgery and missed the final six games.

In his lone season with Los Angeles, Robinson had 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games.

Before joining the Rams last year in free agency, Robinson spent four years each with the Bears and Jaguars and earned a Pro Bowl nod with a breakout season for Jacksonville in 2015, when he racked up a career-high 14 touchdowns and 1,400 yards. Robinson was consistently productive as Chicago's top receiver for most of his four seasons with the Bears, racking up 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns in 57 games. He was also a mentor to Bears receiver Darnell Mooney, particularly in 2021, and helped Mooney to his first 1,000-yard receiving season.

His addition gives a youthful Steelers wide receiver room, already a position of strength, a veteran voice. Robinson would be the oldest wide receiver of the group and figures to be an important presence for 2022 second-round draft pick George Pickens.