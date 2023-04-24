NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans general manager Ran Carthon said the team has not fielded calls regarding trades for Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry.

"It is what it is," Carthon said Monday. "I know people have a job to do to speculate and put things out and hope that it sticks, hope that they're right."

The Titans were reportedly shopping Henry at the combine in March. Carthon called reports of looking to trade Henry "erroneous" when asked about it at the NFL's annual meeting.

Henry finished last season with 1,538 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. He is entering the final season of a four-year, $50 million contract he signed in 2020.

The two-time NFL rushing champion has a $16.5 million cap number in 2023. The Titans currently have around $6 million in cap space causing speculation that Henry could be moved.

Henry is training in Dallas as he has for the past few seasons, instead of working out with the team for voluntary OTAs. That is of no concern to the Titans.

"Derrick not being here, I don't think it bothers anybody," Carthon said. "You see the way that guy looks. You know he puts in the work and takes care of his body and will be ready to go."

Carthon also said he had a conversation with quarterback Ryan Tannehill back in February and the veteran "knows where he stands" with the Titans. He also confirmed the team did ask safety Kevin Byard to take a pay cut but said Byard never asked to be traded or to be released.