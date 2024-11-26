Thanksgiving means football and all 32 teams will be in action this week with three games on Thursday and a Friday afternoon game before a full course of 11 games on Sunday.
Thursday's action will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET with the Detroit Lions hosting the Chicago Bears, followed at 4:30 p.m. ET by the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys and then the Miami Dolphins face the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Friday's 3 p.m. ET game is an AFC West matchup of the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Kansas City Chiefs, who opened as this week's biggest favorites (-12.5).
Sunday afternoon's action will be highlighted by the 4:25 p.m. ET matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, which opened with the biggest total of the week (50.5) and which sees the Ravens favored by 2 1/2 points.
The prime-time games will feature the San Francisco 49ers at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, followed by the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
Here's a look at all 16 games on the Week 13 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions -10.5
Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Bears (+450) ; Lions (-700)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5
FPI favorite: Lions by 11, 76.3% to win outright
New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys -4
Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Giants (+175) ; Cowboys (-210)
Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5
FPI favorite: Cowboys by 1.2, 52.8% to win outright
Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers -3.5
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock
Money Line: Dolphins (+150) ; Packers (-175)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Packers by 6.5, 66.5% to win outright
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs -13
Friday, 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Money Line: Raiders (+500) ; Chiefs (-800)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Chiefs by 11, 76.4% to win outright
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals -3
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Steelers (+130) ; Bengals (-150)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Bengals by 0.3, 51.2% to win outright
Los Angeles Chargers -1.5 vs. Atlanta Falcons
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Chargers (-120) ; Falcons (+100)
Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
FPI favorite: Chargers by 0.4, 51.4% to win outright
Indianapolis Colts -3 vs. New England Patriots
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Colts (-150) ; Patriots (+130)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Colts by 4.4, 61.6% to win outright
Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders -5.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Titans (+215) ; Commanders (-260)
Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5
FPI favorite: Commanders by 6.2, 66.4% to win outright
Seattle Seahawks -2.5 vs. New York Jets
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Seahawks (-130) ; Jets (+110)
Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Jets by 1.9, 53.8% to win outright
Houston Texans -5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Texans (-225) ; Jaguars (+190)
Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5
FPI favorite: Texans by 5.8, 64.5% to win outright
Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings -3.5
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Cardinals (+160) ; Vikings (-190)
Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Vikings by 3.3, 58.7% to win outright
Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6 vs. Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Buccaneers (-250) ; Panthers (+210)
Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.6, 68.9% to win outright
Los Angeles Rams -3 vs. New Orleans Saints
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX
Money Line: Rams (-145) ; Saints (+125)
Total: 48.5; Opened: 46.5
FPI favorite: Saints by 0.8, 51.8% to win outright
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens -2.5
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Money Line: Eagles (+125) ; Ravens (-145)
Total: 50.5; Opened: 50.5
FPI favorite: Ravens by 2.9, 58.5% to win outright
San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills -7
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock
Money Line: 49ers (+250) ; Bills (-300)
Total: 45.5; Opened: 45.5
FPI favorite: Bills by 4.1, 61.5% to win outright
Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos -5.5
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Money Line: Browns (+195) ; Broncos (-230)
Total: 42.5; Opened: 41.5
FPI favorite: Broncos by 0.7, 52% to win outright
