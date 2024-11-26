        <
          2024 NFL Week 13: Betting odds, lines and spreads for every game

          Thanksgiving means football and all 32 teams will be in action this week with three games on Thursday and a Friday afternoon game before a full course of 11 games on Sunday.

          Thursday's action will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET with the Detroit Lions hosting the Chicago Bears, followed at 4:30 p.m. ET by the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys and then the Miami Dolphins face the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET.

          Friday's 3 p.m. ET game is an AFC West matchup of the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Kansas City Chiefs, who opened as this week's biggest favorites (-12.5).

          Sunday afternoon's action will be highlighted by the 4:25 p.m. ET matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, which opened with the biggest total of the week (50.5) and which sees the Ravens favored by 2 1/2 points.

          The prime-time games will feature the San Francisco 49ers at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, followed by the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

          Here's a look at all 16 games on the Week 13 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

          Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions -10.5
          Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Bears (+450) ; Lions (-700)
          Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5
          FPI favorite: Lions by 11, 76.3% to win outright

          New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys -4
          Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Giants (+175) ; Cowboys (-210)
          Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5
          FPI favorite: Cowboys by 1.2, 52.8% to win outright

          Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers -3.5
          Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

          Money Line: Dolphins (+150) ; Packers (-175)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Packers by 6.5, 66.5% to win outright

          Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs -13
          Friday, 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video

          Money Line: Raiders (+500) ; Chiefs (-800)
          Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Chiefs by 11, 76.4% to win outright

          Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals -3
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Steelers (+130) ; Bengals (-150)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Bengals by 0.3, 51.2% to win outright

          Los Angeles Chargers -1.5 vs. Atlanta Falcons
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Chargers (-120) ; Falcons (+100)
          Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5
          FPI favorite: Chargers by 0.4, 51.4% to win outright

          Indianapolis Colts -3 vs. New England Patriots
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Colts (-150) ; Patriots (+130)
          Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Colts by 4.4, 61.6% to win outright

          Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders -5.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Titans (+215) ; Commanders (-260)
          Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5
          FPI favorite: Commanders by 6.2, 66.4% to win outright

          Seattle Seahawks -2.5 vs. New York Jets
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Seahawks (-130) ; Jets (+110)
          Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5
          FPI favorite: Jets by 1.9, 53.8% to win outright

          Houston Texans -5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Texans (-225) ; Jaguars (+190)
          Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5
          FPI favorite: Texans by 5.8, 64.5% to win outright

          Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings -3.5
          Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Cardinals (+160) ; Vikings (-190)
          Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Vikings by 3.3, 58.7% to win outright

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6 vs. Carolina Panthers
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Buccaneers (-250) ; Panthers (+210)
          Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.6, 68.9% to win outright

          Los Angeles Rams -3 vs. New Orleans Saints
          Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

          Money Line: Rams (-145) ; Saints (+125)
          Total: 48.5; Opened: 46.5
          FPI favorite: Saints by 0.8, 51.8% to win outright

          Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens -2.5
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

          Money Line: Eagles (+125) ; Ravens (-145)
          Total: 50.5; Opened: 50.5
          FPI favorite: Ravens by 2.9, 58.5% to win outright

          San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills -7
          Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

          Money Line: 49ers (+250) ; Bills (-300)
          Total: 45.5; Opened: 45.5
          FPI favorite: Bills by 4.1, 61.5% to win outright

          Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos -5.5
          Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

          Money Line: Browns (+195) ; Broncos (-230)
          Total: 42.5; Opened: 41.5
          FPI favorite: Broncos by 0.7, 52% to win outright

