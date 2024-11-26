Tyler Fulghum explains why he's taking the Bears plus the points against the Lions on Thanksgiving. (0:35)

Why Tyler Fulghum likes the underdog Bears against the Lions (0:35)

Thanksgiving means football and all 32 teams will be in action this week with three games on Thursday and a Friday afternoon game before a full course of 11 games on Sunday.

Thursday's action will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET with the Detroit Lions hosting the Chicago Bears, followed at 4:30 p.m. ET by the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys and then the Miami Dolphins face the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Friday's 3 p.m. ET game is an AFC West matchup of the Las Vegas Raiders visiting the Kansas City Chiefs, who opened as this week's biggest favorites (-12.5).

Sunday afternoon's action will be highlighted by the 4:25 p.m. ET matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, which opened with the biggest total of the week (50.5) and which sees the Ravens favored by 2 1/2 points.

The prime-time games will feature the San Francisco 49ers at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night, followed by the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Here's a look at all 16 games on the Week 13 slate. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Analytics. Odds current as of publication time. For most current odds go to ESPN BET

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions -10.5

Thursday, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Bears (+450) ; Lions (-700)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 48.5

FPI favorite: Lions by 11, 76.3% to win outright

New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys -4

Thursday, 4:30 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Giants (+175) ; Cowboys (-210)

Total: 37.5; Opened: 38.5

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 1.2, 52.8% to win outright

Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers -3.5

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Money Line: Dolphins (+150) ; Packers (-175)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Packers by 6.5, 66.5% to win outright

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs -13

Friday, 3 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Money Line: Raiders (+500) ; Chiefs (-800)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 11, 76.4% to win outright

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals -3

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Steelers (+130) ; Bengals (-150)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Bengals by 0.3, 51.2% to win outright

Los Angeles Chargers -1.5 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Chargers (-120) ; Falcons (+100)

Total: 47.5; Opened: 47.5

FPI favorite: Chargers by 0.4, 51.4% to win outright

Indianapolis Colts -3 vs. New England Patriots

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Colts (-150) ; Patriots (+130)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Colts by 4.4, 61.6% to win outright

Tennessee Titans vs. Washington Commanders -5.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Titans (+215) ; Commanders (-260)

Total: 44.5; Opened: 44.5

FPI favorite: Commanders by 6.2, 66.4% to win outright

Seattle Seahawks -2.5 vs. New York Jets

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Seahawks (-130) ; Jets (+110)

Total: 41.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Jets by 1.9, 53.8% to win outright

Houston Texans -5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Texans (-225) ; Jaguars (+190)

Total: 43.5; Opened: 42.5

FPI favorite: Texans by 5.8, 64.5% to win outright

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings -3.5

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Cardinals (+160) ; Vikings (-190)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Vikings by 3.3, 58.7% to win outright

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -6 vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Buccaneers (-250) ; Panthers (+210)

Total: 46.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Buccaneers by 7.6, 68.9% to win outright

Los Angeles Rams -3 vs. New Orleans Saints

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX

Money Line: Rams (-145) ; Saints (+125)

Total: 48.5; Opened: 46.5

FPI favorite: Saints by 0.8, 51.8% to win outright

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Baltimore Ravens -2.5

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Money Line: Eagles (+125) ; Ravens (-145)

Total: 50.5; Opened: 50.5

FPI favorite: Ravens by 2.9, 58.5% to win outright

San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills -7

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Money Line: 49ers (+250) ; Bills (-300)

Total: 45.5; Opened: 45.5

FPI favorite: Bills by 4.1, 61.5% to win outright

Cleveland Browns vs. Denver Broncos -5.5

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Money Line: Browns (+195) ; Broncos (-230)

Total: 42.5; Opened: 41.5

FPI favorite: Broncos by 0.7, 52% to win outright

