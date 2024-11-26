Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders placed kicker Austin Seibert on injured reserve, two days after his missed extra point attempt prevented a shot at overtime against the Dallas Cowboys.

Seibert had missed the previous two games with a hip injury. It's uncertain if he was placed on IR because of the hip or if there was a new leg injury.

In the 34-26 loss to Dallas on Sunday, Seibert missed two extra points and a 51-yard field goal. He pushed the last extra point attempt wide left; it occurred with 21 seconds left and right after receiver Terry McLaurin had scored on an 86-yard catch-and-run on a pass from quarterback Jayden Daniels to cut Washington's deficit to one point.

Dallas then returned the ensuing onside kick for a touchdown, providing the final margin. Seibert did make two field goals in the loss -- from 41 and 51 yards.

After the game Seibert said he was fine to kick, having worked in practice during the week but said, "I just wasn't striking it well."

Before his hip injury, Seibert had been perfect on 22 extra point attempts and had made 25-of-28 field goal tries.

Zane Gonzalez had replaced Seibert in the two games he missed. He was 3-for-3 on field goals and perfect on four extra point attempts. Gonzalez remains on Washington's practice squad and can be elevated one more time without needing to be signed to the active roster.

Washington also signed running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. to the active roster. The Commanders are banged up at running back with Austin Ekeler (concussion) and Brian Robinson (sprained right ankle) dealing with injuries.