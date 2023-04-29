Check out the best highlights that led the Eagles to select Kelee Ringo. (0:38)

PHILADELPHIA -- Another day, another Dawg.

The Philadelphia Eagles continue to load up on players from the Georgia Bulldogs' dominant defense in the NFL draft. They selected defensive tackle Jalen Carter and edge rusher Nolan Smith in the first round, then traded into the top of the fourth round Saturday to land cornerback Kelee Ringo.

This comes after the Eagles selected a pair of Bulldogs -- defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean -- early in the 2022 draft.

The Eagles on Saturday also acquired running back D'Andre Swift in a trade with the Detroit Lions, sources told ESPN. Swift also played collegiately at Georgia.

It marks the first time in the common draft era that Philadelphia has selected three players from a single school, according to ESPN Stats & Information. With the three selections this year, the Eagles also tied the record for most defensive players drafted from a single school. It had been done six times, but most recently by the 2013 New England Patriots when they took three defenders from Rutgers.

When Carter and Smith arrived in Philadelphia on Friday, general manager Howie Roseman said they lobbied him to select more Georgia players. Apparently it worked.

"I was worried they were going to relegate us to the SEC if we took more Georgia guys," Roseman joked.

That didn't stop him from sending a 2024 third-round pick to the Houston Texans to move into the fourth round Saturday and draft Ringo, who ran a blazing 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine -- tied for fifth-fastest among defensive backs -- and recorded two interceptions and seven passes defensed last season.

It's no wonder the Eagles are targeting Georgia players. The back-to-back national champion Bulldogs have boasted one of the top defenses in the nation in recent years. The 2021 defense was one of the best in NCAA history, holding opponents to just 10.2 points per game.

Now many of those players are reuniting on the Eagles, who led the league with 70 sacks last season en route to a Super Bowl appearance.

"I'd say it was amazing for me just because not only one of my favorite [teammates], not only one of my most athletic teammates [in Carter] here man, we have a lot of boys, a lot of Georgia Philly Dawgs," said Smith, "and it's going to be great."