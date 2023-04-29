Louis Riddick breaks down the Lions trading D'Andre Swift to the Eagles. (1:00)

The Eagles have acquired running back D'Andre Swift in a trade with the Detroit Lions, Philadelphia announced Saturday.

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Lions are getting a fourth-round pick in 2025 in the trade, with the teams also swapping seventh-round picks this year.

The trade comes after the Lions used their top pick in this year's draft on Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs, whom they selected No. 12 overall Thursday.

The trade is a homecoming for Swift, who is from Philadelphia and went to high school at St. Joseph's Prep before attending college at Georgia -- which has accounted for three picks by the Eagles in this draft as of the fourth round.

Swift totaled 1,680 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 364 carries over three seasons with the Lions. He had 542 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries in 2022 while also catching 48 passes for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

He is the second notable running back addition the Eagles have made this offseason. They signed Rashaad Penny to a one-year contract in March.

The Eagles are replacing Miles Sanders, who had been their lead back for the past four seasons before he signed a four-year contract with the Carolina Panthers last month.

