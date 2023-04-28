Todd McShay explains the factors that led to former Kentucky QB Will Levis going undrafted in the first round of the NFL draft. (1:20)

Day 1 of the 2023 NFL draft, which was a busy one on the trade front, is behind us.

There were six deals announced on the clock during Thursday night's first round, including three involving top-10 picks (Nos. 3, 6, 9). We saw a little draft history being made too, with an unprecedented run on receivers. For the first time in the common draft era, four wide receivers were picked consecutively in Round 1.

Running backs made some headlines, with Texas' Bijan Robinson (No. 8) and Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12) becoming the highest-drafted pair of rushers since Leonard Fournette went fourth and Christian McCaffrey went at No. 8 in the 2017 draft.

It was also a big night for SEC and Big Ten schools, with each conference having nine players selected. This is the eighth straight draft when the SEC has had at least a tie for the most first-round picks.

Rounds 2 and 3 kick off Friday (7 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App). Five teams are slated to make their first picks of the draft: the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers.

Check out NFL Nation's insights on every team's draft picks, from No. 1 to Mr. Irrelevant. Plus: We have updated depth charts for all 32 teams.

AFC EAST

Picking Dalton Kincaid will be a big contribution for quarterback Josh Allen in the middle of the field and gives Buffalo a great tight end to pair with Dawson Knox. The Bills feel Kincaid will add a dimension to their offense that they don't have, and he is the first offensive player drafted by the Bills in the first round since Allen in 2018. Analysis of every Bills pick from Alaina Getzenberg

The Dolphins' first-round pick was taken away, and they begin Friday slated to pick in Round 2 at No. 51. Analysis of every Dolphins pick from Marcel Louis-Jacques

The Patriots landed Christian Gonzalez after trading back three spots. Cornerback was a top need for the Patriots, and Gonzalez matches that need as a 6-foot-2, 201-pound defender who will go against some tall receivers. Analysis of every Patriots pick from Mike Reiss

With the top four offensive linemen off the board, the Jets pivoted to Will McDonald IV, an undersized edge rusher who was projected as a late first- or early second-round pick. It's a stunning pick, considering it's an already deep position, but the Jets believe McDonald has elite traits. Analysis of every Jets pick from Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

The addition of Zay Flowers gives Lamar Jackson his most talented wide receiver group in his six-year career. Flowers can immediately find his niche in the slot, and with Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor on one-year deals, he will figure to play an even bigger role in 2024 and beyond. Analysis of every Ravens pick from Jamison Hensley

Myles Murphy could be the answer for Cincinnati, which has struggled with its pass rush. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is going to get Murphy on the field often as a rookie. Anarumo loves positional flexibility in his defense, and Murphy can be lined up on the inside or outside of the line. Analysis of every Bengals pick from Ben Baby

After trading away their top two 2023 draft picks- in deals for QB Deshaun Watson and WR Elijah Moore, the Browns' first pick is in Round 3, at No. 74. Analysis of every Browns pick from Jake Trotter

Broderick Jones is a testament to the Steelers further investing in the foundation of their offense. The Steelers traded up to secure the offensive tackle, who has been on their radar since UGA's 2022 pro day. He will be able to help Najee Harris and Kenny Pickett from the get-go. Analysis of every Steelers pick from Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

C.J. Stroud brings hope to a Texans team that has struggled with quarterback woes the past two seasons. He will most likely be a starter for Houston with the other quarterbacks on the roster not seen as long-term answers. The Texans also traded up to select Will Anderson Jr., who is considered a disruptive pass-rusher. He was a two-time All-American and two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year and should be able to help a defense that was ranked in the bottom of the league in points allowed and total defense. Analysis of every Texans pick from D.J. Bien-Aime

A bold pick by the Colts, but a gamble they needed to take. Anthony Richardson solves their lingering quarterback issue with his rare speed, size and strength. He could be their most physically dynamic quarterback since Andrew Luck. Analysis of every Colts pick from Stephen Holder

This pick is more about 2024 and beyond than it is this season, although Anton Harrison could certainly play a critical role early in this season depending on how long left tackle Cam Robinson's situation draws out. Harrison takes over as the starter on an affordable contract when the team starts working on an extension for quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Analysis of every Jaguars pick from Michael DiRocco

Peter Skoronski isn't the most exciting pick, but he's a safe one and fits the Titans' identity. They are hoping Skoronski will help solidify an offensive line that allowed 49 sacks last season, the fifth-most in the league. He is expected to start right away at left guard or left tackle, and he has a versatile style of play in the run game and as a pass-blocker. Analysis of every Titans pick from Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

After trading away their top two picks in the deal for QB Russell Wilson, the Broncos' first pick is slated to be in Round 3, at No. 67 overall. Analysis of every Broncos pick from Jeff Legwold

Felix Anudike-Uzomah will help the Chiefs on the edge. They plan to move Charles Omenihu inside to pair with Chris Jones as an interior rusher on passing downs, so Anudike-Uzomah could claim a spot opposite George Karlaftis on passing downs. Analysis of every Chiefs pick from Adam Teicher

The addition of Tyree Wilson will strengthen a pass rush that features two-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby and potential Hall of Famer Chandler Jones. Having Wilson in this unit will immensely help a secondary still trying to get its footing in coverage. Wilson should provide a spark for Jones, who is coming off a 4.5-sack season, the fewest in his 11 years. Analysis of every Raiders pick from Paul Gutierrez

The Chargers have found a playmaker who can consistently stretch a defense and provide a deep target for quarterback Justin Herbert in receiver Quentin Johnston. He will make an immediate impact and rounds out a wide receiver group that includes proven playmakers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Analysis of every Chargers pick from Lindsey Thiry

NFC EAST

Cowboys fans' wishes came true as they drafted a run-stuffing defensive tackle in Mazi Smith. In a division that features strong run games in Philadelphia and New York, plus a conference contender that has knocked the Cowboys out of the playoffs the past two years in San Francisco, they wanted to do what they can to slow the run. Analysis of every Cowboys pick from Todd Archer

The Giants used their extra capital to take the most talented cornerback in the draft after trading up one spot. Deonte Banks is an ideal fit in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's scheme and will grow into a No.1 cornerback role. Analysis of every Giants pick from Jordan Raanan

The selection of Jalen Carter reinforces the idea that investing in the defensive line is a top priority for Philadelphia. The Eagles traded up one spot to land the 2022 first-team All-American and Lombardi Award finalist. The Eagles are bringing Georgia teammates back together by selecting Nolan Smith at No. 30 after taking Carter and having drafted Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis in 2022. Smith has plenty of quickness (he ran a 4.39 second 40-yard dash at the combine) to get around the edge and has shown himself to be a stout run defender. Analysis of every Eagles pick from Tim McManus

Washington entered the draft wanting to take a corner or an offensive lineman in the first round, and it got the guy it considered the second-best corner in the draft in Emmanuel Forbes. The cornerback provides a consistent playmaker in the secondary behind a line that can apply pressure. Analysis of every Commanders pick from John Keim

NFC NORTH

Darnell Wright checks all of general manager Ryan Poles' boxes as a long, lean and fast offensive tackle. Wright was a right tackle for most of his career at Tennessee but has ample experience at left tackle and right guard, and his ability in pass protection is what stood out most to the Bears. Analysis of every Bears pick from Courtney Cronin

Lions general manager Brad Holmes shocked many by drafting RB Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 12. Gibbs will be a strong contribution to an offense led by QB Jared Goff. Although many draft experts expected the Lions to go with a pass-rusher or cornerback in the first round, Jack Campbell certainly fulfills a defensive need on the roster. He left a strong impression on the staff during the NFL combine with his passion and his knowledge of the game. Analysis of every Lions pick from Eric Woodyard

General manager Brian Gutekunst loves taking defensive players high in the draft and loves versatile ones. Lukas Van Ness moved outside after playing defensive tackle in 2021 and says he's comfortable anywhere up front. He is not expected to start right away in the NFL after not starting in college at all, but if Rashan Gary isn't ready for the season opener, there's a chance the Packers will need Van Ness right away. Analysis of every Packers pick from Rob Demovsky

Wide receiver was hardly a needed position for the Vikings, with superstar Justin Jefferson in place and K.J. Osborn seemingly ready to step into the No. 2 role vacated by Adam Thielen. But coach Kevin O'Connell feels confident that Jordan Addison can learn all three receiver positions, which will help the Vikings move Jefferson to different spots on the field. Analysis of every Vikings pick from Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

A smart pick by the Falcons, Bijan Robinson was one of the best players left on the board, period. Atlanta's offense will be dynamic with Robinson, receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. Robinson is a powerful running back to pair with Tyler Allgeier and could be a potential replacement for Cordarrelle Patterson. Analysis of every Falcons pick from Michael Rothstein

The Panthers finally got it right. Quarterback Bryce Young will be the answer for an organization that has spent three years trying to salvage the careers of retread quarterbacks. Young might be small, but he makes big plays. He will provide stability, and Carolina can build around the rookie. Analysis of every Panthers pick from David Newton

Bryan Bresee was commonly tied to the Saints throughout the draft process. The need was obvious after the departure of David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle, but he also fits into their prototype at the position. Analysis of every Saints pick from Katherine Terrell

Calijah Kancey could be a replacement for Akiem Hicks, and the Bucs have now selected a defensive tackle with their first pick of the draft in two consecutive years and three times since 2018. They passed on taking Oklahoma's Anton Harrison, but Kancey is a productive player posting a 4.67 40-yard dash. Analysis of every Bucs pick from Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. is a foundational pick for the Cardinals. He is the first offensive player the Cardinals have drafted in the first round since Kyler Murray has been in the league. Protecting Murray will be paramount this season after he returns from ACL surgery, and Johnson will be part of that. Analysis of every Cardinals pick from Josh Weinfuss

After trading away their 2023 first-round pick in the deal for QB Matthew Stafford, the Rams' first pick is slated to be in Round 2, at No. 36 overall. Analysis of every Rams pick from Sarah Barshop

After trading away top picks in deals for QB Trey Lance and RB Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers' first draft choice is slated to be in Round 3, at No. 99 overall.Analysis of every 49ers pick from Nick Wagoner

Devon Witherspoon generated next to no buzz as a potential Seahawks pick at No. 5, with most projections giving them a quarterback or a front-seven defender. The latter is clearly the biggest hole on their roster, so taking Witherspoon means the Seahawks took the best player on their board. Jaxon Smith-Njigba fills the No. 3 receiver role behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. The wide receiver was massively productive in 2021, setting a Big Ten single-season record with 1,606 receiving yards. Analysis of every Seahawks pick from Brady Henderson