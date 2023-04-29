I'm back with my recap of Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft, going through the picks I liked and didn't like and trying to figure out which of the 32 teams got the best value.

The big news after Round 1 was the free fall of quarterback Will Levis, the No. 4 overall prospect on my Big Board. Ultimately he landed in a great spot early on Day 2, and you can see my thoughts on his fit with the Titans below.

Just like I wrote after the first round, the opinions below are based on my Big Board rankings and grades for each prospect. I'll evaluate trades up and down the board to see which teams fared best -- and worst. I'm trying to find the steals of Day 2 and the picks that confused me based on other prospects available.

My post-draft grades for all 32 teams will be out late Saturday night, and I'll empty my notebook there. I'll see you all early on Saturday as we'll be back for Rounds 4-7 (noon ET on ESPN, ABC and the ESPN App).

Here are my best available prospects heading into Saturday: DT Adetomiwa Adebawore (No. 42 overall); CB Kelee Ringo (63); CB Darius Rush (66); OT Blake Freeland (68); CB Carrington Valentine (69).

Biggest winners and my favorite picks from Rounds 2 and 3