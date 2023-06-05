        <
          Sights and sounds from Chiefs' visit to the White House

          Is four Super Bowl titles realistic for Patrick Mahomes? (2:22)

          Mike Tannenbaum and Louis Riddick talk about whether the Chiefs are currently a dynasty and if four titles is realistic for Patrick Mahomes. (2:22)

          • ESPN
          Jun 5, 2023, 09:50 PM

          The Kansas City Chiefs are hitting the nation's capital. As Super Bowl champions, they were welcomed to the White House on Monday and got to meet President Joe Biden.

          In February, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII to win their second championship in four years. This will be Patrick Mahomes and Co.'s first trip to the White House, however, as they were unable to go after winning Super Bowl LIV due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

          Here are some of the most memorable sights, sounds and moments from the reigning champs' trip to Washington.

          Meeting POTUS

          A Kelce State of the Union?

          Taking in the scene

          They're playing our song

          Bringing gifts

          Biden's new jersey

          Dancing in the White House