Sights and sounds from Chiefs' visit to the White House

Mike Tannenbaum and Louis Riddick talk about whether the Chiefs are currently a dynasty and if four titles is realistic for Patrick Mahomes. (2:22)

The Kansas City Chiefs are hitting the nation's capital. As Super Bowl champions, they were welcomed to the White House on Monday and got to meet President Joe Biden.

In February, the Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII to win their second championship in four years. This will be Patrick Mahomes and Co.'s first trip to the White House, however, as they were unable to go after winning Super Bowl LIV due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some of the most memorable sights, sounds and moments from the reigning champs' trip to Washington.

Meeting POTUS

KC Chiefs at White House pic.twitter.com/zDNaN1BzKA — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) June 5, 2023

KC Chiefs didn't get to come to the White House after their first Super Bowl win, because of the pandemic. So they just had to win it a second time. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/nIws00lWRG — Francesca Chambers (@fran_chambers) June 5, 2023

A Kelce State of the Union?

Travis Kelce wanted to get on the mic at the White House....



Patrick Mahomes got him outta there 😂😂pic.twitter.com/gsCi1ygsnd — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 5, 2023

Taking in the scene

The White House welcomes the Super Bowl champs 🏆



(via @PatrickMahomes) pic.twitter.com/Qr9YnQgOjy — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2023

They're playing our song

Nothing like the Marine Band playing "Start me Up". #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/CclN4Wldqs — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) June 5, 2023

Bringing gifts

A White House staff member holds a football signed by members of the Kansas City Chiefs at the White House. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Biden's new jersey

Beautiful day at the White House. pic.twitter.com/wkZ0p57K0F — Terry Bradden Jr (@CoachBradden) June 5, 2023

Dancing in the White House