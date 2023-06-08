Mina Kimes breaks down one thing the Vikings and Giants need to do this year to follow up their success from last season. (1:20)

What the Vikings, Giants need to sustain success this season (1:20)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Smoke from Canadian wildfires that has spread across the Eastern Seaboard in the United States forced the New York Giants to cancel practice Thursday.

The Giants' organized team activity, which was scheduled to be held indoors, was scrapped at the last minute because of the air conditions, according to team officials. A slight haze had made its way inside the fieldhouse, and the team decided to call off the practice.

The air quality index outdoors in East Rutherford was 198 at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday -- a number that is considered unhealthy. An AQI of 200 and above is very unhealthy.

The Giants' practice Friday also is likely to be canceled, according to coach Brian Daboll.

"It is [wild times]," New York offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said minutes after practice was called off. "Have not [seen anything like it] -- have not. Wednesday it was orange [outside]."

Veteran players were excused early Thursday by the team and were out of the building by midmorning, while rookies remained for meetings.

The Giants, whose final two spring OTAs had been slated for Thursday and Friday, conclude their offseason program with mandatory minicamp next Tuesday and Wednesday.

The New York Jets still planned to practice Thursday and Friday at their indoor facility in Florham Park, New Jersey, some 30 miles west of East Rutherford.

The fires have wreaked havoc on the Northeast in recent days, with hazy conditions and the smell of smoke. The New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies had home games postponed Wednesday night because of poor air quality. A National Women's Soccer League game in New Jersey and a WNBA game in Brooklyn also were called off.