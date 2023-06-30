        <
          Titans' Hassan Haskins arrested on aggravated assault charge

          • Turron Davenport, ESPNJun 30, 2023, 09:54 PM
          NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans running back Hassan Haskins was arrested and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation on Thursday.

          Haskins was booked in Davidson County (Tennessee) early Thursday morning and was released later in the day after posting a $10,000 bond.

          Haskins is scheduled for a court appearance on July 10 in front of Davidson County Judge Ana Escobar.

          The Titans selected Haskins in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. The second-year running back had 25 carries for 93 yards and 11 reception for 57 yards last season.