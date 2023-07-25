ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney had surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus in his knee on Tuesday morning, coach Andy Reid said.

"There's a chance for the first game,'' Reid said of a timeline for Toney's return. "We'll just have to see how the recovery goes with him. But I mean he's bound and determined he's going to be there for the first game. We'll see how it goes.

"I'm glad they caught it, that it happened this early where he can get himself back. We've got a lot of time still left. He's a smart kid so he picks his stuff up fairly easily. I don't think he's going to have a tough time getting back in. It's just [a matter of] getting back into football shape.''

Toney was injured while returning a kick in a prepractice session on Sunday, the first day of training camp. He has not practiced since but has been attending meetings.

"His head's in the right spot,'' quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. "He came in with the mentality of he was going to work, and he tried to get himself better and obviously he had the little [injury] happen but I think the best thing about it is he can get it cleaned up or whatever it is [with the surgery].

"He's in all the meetings, he's still watching film with me and we're talking through everything that we're doing and so as long as his head's right there and he's learning that way, I have no doubt his physical ability will be there. I'm just glad that he's here and he's going to be in the building in all the different meetings. This is where we really set the offense on how we're going to go throughout the season.''

The Chiefs have rebuilt their wide receiving group in the past couple of seasons after trading Tyreek Hill and losing JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency. Toney has been a centerpiece of that effort. The Chiefs last year traded a couple of draft picks for Toney, a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2021.

Toney was spectacular at times for the Chiefs after the trade, never more so than in the fourth quarter of their Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles, He caught the touchdown pass that put the Chiefs in the lead early in the period and later set up another TD with a 65-yard punt return.

But because of injuries, Toney has yet to play a full NFL season. He missed six games as a rookie with the Giants and was limited to nine games last season.