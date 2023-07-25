Welcome to 2023 NFL training camp. All 32 teams will be in action this week as they begin to prepare for the NFL regular season -- which is just six short weeks away. We will have daily updates every day of camp to keep you informed on the latest news and coolest videos.

On Tuesday, the biggest news of the morning came from the New York Giants camp, where Saquon Barkley reported to camp after signing his franchise tag.

Elsewhere around the NFL, some players chose not to show up for the start of camp as they seek new or restructured contracts while others arrived at camp hoping the new deals will follow. The San Francisco 49ers gave an update on Brock Purdy's elbow, and Aaron Rodgers looks to be developing quite the connection with Jets WR Garrett Wilson. More on all of that below.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Top NFL news of the day

Barkley at camp, reaches tag deal with Giants

Running back Saquon Barkley has signed his franchise tag with the New York Giants. The deal is a one-year, adjusted franchise tag worth $10.1 million fully guaranteed and up to $11 million with incentives, sources told ESPN. The tag was adjusted to add a $2 million signing bonus, as well as the incentives, sources said. (More: Why Saquon Barkley agreed to Giants' deal)

Source: Cowboys G Martin doesn't report to camp

Dallas Cowboys six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin, who has been unhappy about the team's lack of interest in restructuring his contract, did not report for the start of training camp, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

Jacobs doesn't report; Raiders respect his stance

Josh Jacobs not reporting Tuesday for the first day of Las Vegas Raiders training camp was expected. After all, he and the Raiders not only failed to reach agreement on a contract extension by last week's deadline, but the first-team All-Pro running back still has not signed his franchise tag. Jacobs cannot be fined for missing time in training camp as he doesn't have a signed contract.

More:

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

New York Jets: They did it again. Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson hooked up for another highlight-film pass play, a daily occurrence in training camp. This time, Rodgers threw a dime on a long sideline pass to a well-covered Wilson. Later, Rodgers hit Wilson for a 35-yard touchdown. Wilson, the 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, has been the best player on the field through five practices. Rodgers said Wilson reminds him of his former Green Bay Packers favorite, Davante Adams. Quite a compliment, considering Adams' glittering resume. "Davante is in a category by himself," Rodgers said, "but this 17 reminds me of the other 17, as far as his ability to get out of breaks and his quick twitch at the line of scrimmage." -- Rich Cimini

gather round everyone, it's time for your daily @AaronRodgers12 to @GarrettWilson_V highlight pic.twitter.com/x5wHEy0ZAU — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 25, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs: After having offseason surgeries for hand and shoulder injuries, running back Isiah Pacheco is still wearing a bright yellow jersey at practice, indicating to other players that he hasn't yet been cleared for contact. The Chiefs had mostly been holding him from drills that could put him in harm's way but Pacheco got a few snaps in 7-on-7 passing drills on Tuesday for the first time at camp. That would indicate his clearance to practice fully isn't far off. Clyde Edwards-Helaire is getting many of the first-team snaps in Pacheco's place with Jerick McKinnon and rookie Deneric Prince also getting some work. -- Adam Teicher

Indianapolis Colts: All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor reported to camp on Tuesday in spite of his stated desire for a new contract and pointed comments about wanting to be appreciated by the club. Taylor has spoken out about the financial state of elite running backs in the NFL, like Barkley and Josh Jacobs, who have had bitter contract negotiations. GM Chris Ballard declined comment on the negotiations but emphasized the team's recent track record of rewarding its best players. -- Stephen Holder

Cleveland Browns: With Amari Cooper battling a minor muscle injury to begin camp, new addition Elijah Moore is quickly emerging as a go-to receiver for QB Deshaun Watson. The Browns have moved Moore around the offense, including in the backfield. And they've utilized him in different ways, including on end arounds. Said coach Kevin Stefanski: "He practices hard. It's fun to be around a guy that really works at it. And then he's taken on everything we've asked him to do." -- Jake Trotter

Best NFL videos

this @D7_Reed pass breakup is incredible 😲 pic.twitter.com/tuHTvc8V85 — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 25, 2023

Panthers QB Bryce Young doesn't look at the starting job as his to lose since he was promoted to first team during offseason workouts. He still is focused on learning and developing his game. pic.twitter.com/oTa3dgHiCu — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) July 25, 2023

Ravens TE Mark Andrews on how his role will change in the new offense: pic.twitter.com/A8BIfgqlbY — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) July 25, 2023

Best of the rest from across the league

#Cowboys and CB Trevon Diggs are finalizing a five-year extension worth $97M with a signing bonus of $21.25M, per source. Dallas locks up its top corner. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 25, 2023

#49ers QB Brock Purdy (elbow) has been cleared and ready to play. He will not have restrictions but Niners have a plan for him to get back going.



He will have a pitch count but he's ready to go, per John Lynch. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) July 25, 2023

Danielle Hunter has reported to Vikings camp, Kevin O'Connell says. Still working through the contractual side. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) July 25, 2023

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs @qdiggs6 has restructured his contract. Converts 23' salary into bonus! News reported by the man himself! — Nino (@qdiggs6) July 25, 2023

Orlando, Fl., will host The 2024 Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. It will be returning skills challenges featuring 88 players from the AFC and NFC, culminating in a flag football game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2023

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he's gone "back and forth" on how much he wants to see Jordan Love play in the preseason. "I'd like to see him play a lot if you can promise we can protect him and keep him healthy." pic.twitter.com/XtZIPPne9o — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) July 25, 2023