METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints are bringing back tight end Jimmy Graham after an eight-year absence and have also reached a deal with five-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner on Tuesday.

Graham, 36, is a five-time Pro Bowl selection. He signed a one-year deal with the Saints, reuniting him with the team that drafted him in 2010.

Graham had some of the most successful years of his career with the Saints before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2015 in exchange for center Max Unger and a first-round pick that year.

Graham was most recently with the Chicago Bears for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but he did not play in the NFL in 2022. Over 12 NFL seasons, he has caught 713 passes for 8,506 yards and 85 touchdowns in 184 games.

Turner, a New Orleans native, reached a one-year deal with the Saints, his agents told ESPN.

Turner, 30, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2014 and also played for the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders.