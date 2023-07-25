ASHBURN, VA. -- It didn't take long for Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera to grasp the significance of the ownership change.

He saw it Friday at FedEx Field where fans showed up to cheer -- and high-five -- Josh Harris, who had taken one day earlier. Rivera can see it at their practice facility, which has been built up to accommodate more fans attending training camp.

"You can already feel the impact," Rivera said. "A lot has to do with the reaction from the fan base. Our guys have also felt it. The guys, they're getting into this. It's kind of unique."

But, as training camp opens Wednesday, Rivera also knows for the good feelings to last -- and for him to continue in his job beyond this season -- Washington must do better on the field. After all, Harris didn't hire Rivera -- former owner Dan Snyder did.

"I've got a lot to prove because I really do think we've put ourselves in a really good position," Rivera said. "We're a good young team with key veterans at key positions. Now is the opportunity to go."

The Commanders won the NFC East in his first season with a 7-9 record in 2020 but have missed the playoffs the past two years and haven't had a winning season since 2016.

But Rivera said it wasn't just about trying to impress a new owner. In 2021, the Commanders were 6-6 but lost four of their last five games. Last year, they were 7-5-1 and went 1-3 down the stretch and missed the playoffs by a game.

"We've been too close," he said. "It's time now to sustain it and just proving that these are the guys, these are the coaches, that I'm the right guy to help this organization continue to go forward."

The Commanders, coming off an 8-8-1 season, have renewed optimism in part because of what they consider a good, young roster. And, because, of fan excitement surrounding Harris buying the team. They have added nearly 3,000 seats around the practice fields to accommodate training camp crowds they anticipate being larger than in recent years.

"A lot has to do with the feeling that so many people are behind us," Rivera said. "It was ... it was different when you're having to deal with stuff outside of football. Now it's about football. I'm fired up. I am."

Rivera has met with Harris since he took over, swapping thoughts on their individual philosophies. He said Harris told him they'll provide the necessary support.

"The thing that was stressed to me from Mr. Harris and some of his other partners," Rivera said, "was this is about job one and that's putting together a winning football team."

Harris will attend Washington's practice Wednesday, which is not open to fans. Rivera said they'll spend more time together after practice. The Commanders have unfinished business because of the sale; Rivera said they needed to wait to make some moves official. They have yet to officially name Travelle Wharton as their offensive line coach, though he's served in that role since the spring.

At some point Rivera also will discuss possible contract extensions for players such as defensive end Montez Sweat and safety Kamren Curl. For now, though, his conversations with Harris have been more general.

Since Rivera was hired, he's had to deal with questions about the team changing names, his battle with cancer; investigations into the organization surrounding sexual misconduct and a toxic workplace -- all from before his tenure; a Congressional investigation into Snyder and the workplace; and constant questions about various off-field issues.

"Every time I came in and had to answer [the media's] questions, I [wondered] what it would be like to just talk about football," he said. "The last few years I felt more like a manager."

Now, he said, he can provide more input to defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and he can sit in on more offensive meetings under coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

"It does bring energy," Rivera said of the ownership change. "And that will help us."