PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott described the situation with wide receiver Stefon Diggs as "we're in a good spot," as the team began training camp at St. John Fisher University on Wednesday.

Diggs was in attendance and participating in the team's first practice of camp after missing the first of two mandatory minicamp practices in June.

McDermott initially said that he was "very concerned" over Diggs' absence before the practice he missed, however, the following day, he said he excused the wide receiver after they decided space was needed after some conversations were held. The coach clarified that he is always concerned when a player misses practice.

"That's my sentiment with any player, in particular a player as important to us as Stef," McDermott said in June. "And so, I get concerned when players miss for reasons off the field, for reasons on the field. Whether it be they're injured or whatever it is. That's just how I am. So, when I say very concerned, I'm very concerned, because of the situation with one of our players, and it was something that we needed to work through and those are healthy conversations that happen and I'm extremely appreciative of those conversations. It gets us, when you have those healthy conversations, it gets you to a better spot. And I feel good about that. I feel like we're in that spot."

Diggs participated in individual drills during the minicamp practice he attended, but not team drills. The wide receiver was absent from other voluntary offseason work.

Quarterback Josh Allen said in June that internally they are working some things, but he and other teammates expressed their support of Diggs and said there was no doubt that things would be figured out.