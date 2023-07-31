Kimberley A. Martin and Rob Ninkovich examine how Jalen Ramsey's left meniscus injury will affect the Miami Dolphins' defense. (1:59)

MIAMI -- Jalen Ramsey might be back sooner than expected, at least if he has his way.

The Miami Dolphins cornerback underwent surgery on his left meniscus Friday, with coach Mike McDaniel saying Monday that the procedure went "as well as it could have" and that the three-time All-Pro was in good spirits.

Such good spirits, in fact, that he immediately turned his attention to beating his rehab timetable.

"Tell me what the timeline is and I'll beat it by a month," Ramsey told McDaniel, according to the coach.

The surgery was expected to keep Ramsey out for "a few months," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday.

McDaniel didn't provide a firm timeline for Ramsey's return but said he will be "100% Jalen Ramsey" whenever he does. Ramsey was at the Dolphins' training camp practice Sunday, watching from afar under the aid of crutches.

Miami signed veteran cornerback Eli Apple on Sunday, and the 2016 first-round draft pick practiced with the team just hours after signing. He participated in team drills and said cornerbacks coach Sam Madison stopped by his home the day before to go over the playbook.

Second-round pick Cam Smith and 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene will also compete to fill Ramsey's starting role until he is able to return.