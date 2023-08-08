The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Anthony Barr, pending physicals, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini on Tuesday.

The Saints' linebacker depth has become thin this week with starter Demario Davis currently sidelined with a calf injury. The Saints lost reserve linebacker Andrew Dowell for the season after he tore his ACL earlier in camp.

They'll also need depth at running back once the regular season begins with Alvin Kamara set to serve a three-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. The Saints have Jamaal Williams and rookie Kendre Miller on the roster but recently placed reserve running back Eno Benjamin on injured reserve with a ruptured Achilles.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said he does not expect Davis' injury to be long term.

"We'll monitor him and see how it's going. I'm not going to get into any timelines, but, again, it's not going to be anything that's really significant," Allen said Sunday.

Barr, 31, spent the 2022 season with the Dallas Cowboys after eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. A 2014 first-round pick by the Vikings, he started 14 games last season with 58 combined tackles and a sack. He has made four Pro Bowls, most recently during the 2018 season.

Hunt, 28, was with the Cleveland Browns for the past four seasons and played in 17 games with no starts last season as a backup to Nick Chubb. He carried the ball 123 times for 468 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 35 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown.

Hunt was a 2017 third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs and spent the first two seasons of his career there. He won Rookie of the Year and led the league in rushing yards that season.