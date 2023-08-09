        <
          Ravens' Broderick Washington gets 3-year extension, source says

          • Jamison Hensley, ESPN Staff WriterAug 9, 2023, 04:22 PM
          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens gained long-term stability to their defensive front Wednesday, agreeing with defensive end Broderick Washington on a three-year, $17.5 million extension, a source told ESPN.

          Washington, 26, was entering the final year of his rookie contract. Before this agreement with Washington, the only Ravens defensive lineman signed beyond this season was backup nose tackle Travis Jones.

          Washington has gone from being a fifth-round pick out of Texas Tech in 2020 to a starting defensive end. He replaces Calais Campbell, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

          Known for his run-stopping, Washington is coming of a season in which he recorded a career-high 49 tackles.

          KPRC-TV in Houston was the first to report the Ravens' deal with Washington.