DETROIT -- Lions receiver Kalif Raymond has signed a two-year extension, the team announced Friday.

Raymond is now signed through the 2025 season. No other details were announced.

Raymond, also a punt returner, is entering his seventh NFL season.

He was named to the 2022 AP second-team All-Pro squad as a punt returner after appearing in all 17 games and racking up a career-best 264 punt return yards, the most by a Lion since Jamal Agnew's 444 in 2017.

Raymond also snagged 47 receptions for a career-high 616 receiving yards, while starting in six games last year.

He is expected to play a big role for the offense and special teams. After bouncing around early in his career with Denver, Tennessee and the New York Giants, Raymond is entering his third season with the Lions.

"I think the biggest thing for me is my preparation now will bring confidence once the season comes," Raymond told reporters during training camp Aug. 3. "You can have all of the yelling and talking and all that stuff, but the way you prepare is going to be the way you play so right now I'm focused on the way I'm preparing so that way I can be right when it's time to play."