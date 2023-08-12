Athletes thank their dads for the guidance and inspiration that helped pave their way to sports immortality. (4:21)

TAMPA, Fla. -- The last time Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Kade Warner was at Raymond James Stadium, he was a 10-year-old anxiously watching his dad, Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, playing in Super Bowl XLIII against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fourteen years later, it was the elder Warner anxiously watching his son make his NFL preseason debut also against the Steelers -- the culmination of a dream for both father and son.

Kurt tweeted, "Last [Super Bowl] I played in vs the Steelers at Buccaneers Stadium...today my son plays his first game for the Bucs vs Steelers in that same stadium. You can't make this stuff up...and I never thought I'd cheer for [Tampa Bay]. How quickly things change! #Proud Papa"

An undrafted free agent out of Kansas State, Kade has embraced a similar path to his father's, who went from stocking groceries at the Hy-Vee grocery store in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Super Bowl XXXIV MVP and two-time league MVP with the St. Louis Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf."

"I was a walk-on and no one wanted me," Kade said back in May. "Didn't have any offers. Went to Nebraska, they didn't want me. Went to Kansas State, took a couple years, finally got there, didn't get drafted. So it's been a lot of twists and turns and a lot of adversity, so to be here, to put on this jersey, to go out there and play football -- it's literally just a dream come true for me."