Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nathan Rourke dazzled teammates and the internet on Saturday night with what may turn out to be the play of the preseason in the Jaguars' 28-23 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night.

Rourke, a former Canadian Football League standout, evaded four potential sacks and threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to running back Qadree Ollison on a third-and-16 play in the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Defensive ends Durrell Johnson and Chauncey Golston converged on Rourke and got hands on him but Rourke spun away from Johnson and Golston rolled off his back. Rourke stepped up into the pocket and broke free from linebacker Isaiah Land before getting wrapped up around the legs by defensive end Ben Banogu. He somehow was able to set his feet and make a throw just before hitting the ground.

Meanwhile, Ollison got behind Devin Harper and hauled in the throw with 4:06 remaining.

"It was pretty incredible," head coach Doug Pederson said. "Toughness and poise in the pocket, being able to make a play like that and have a couple of guys on him to make that throw for the touchdown. I haven't seen too many plays like that, even in a preseason game. So, hats off to him. He did a nice job leading that group in the second half and was able to put us in the end zone. Then he had the touchdown run too, so had had a really good second half." Rourke completed 9 of 17 passes for 153 yards and also ran for 20 yards and a touchdown to give the Jaguars just their second preseason victory in their last 12 games.