TEMPE, Ariz. -- Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz has been cleared for full football activity, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Ertz suffered ACL and MCL injuries in the first quarter of Week 10 last season against the Los Angeles Rams, and subsequently had surgery to repair both ligaments. Ertz said in late July that the last step for him to return to football activity would be a return-to-play test. He recently posted a check mark on his Instagram story without any context.

NFL Network first reported that Ertz had been cleared.

The next step would be for Ertz to be activated off the physically unable to perform list and then start practicing. In July, Ertz said it wasn't unrealistic for him to be ready by Week 1, when the Cardinals play at the Washington Commanders to start the season, and now that looks like attainable.

Ertz had 406 yards and four touchdowns on 47 catches before his injury last season.