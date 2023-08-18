Bart Scott says the Eagles are playing in a junior varsity league and have the easiest path for success. (1:18)

Will the Eagles repeat as the best in the NFC? (1:18)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles cornerback Zech McPhearson suffered a torn right Achilles tendon during Thursday's preseason game against the Cleveland Browns and is expected to miss the season, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

McPhearson was injured in the second quarter after breaking up a pass over the middle. He was unable to put any weight on his right leg and was assisted off the field before being carted inside.

McPhearson, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Eagles in 2021 and has served as a reserve corner and core special teams player. He was listed as the primary backup at nickel corner to Avonte Maddox, who dealt with multiple injuries last season, including a toe injury that required offseason surgery.

CBS Sports was first to report the news of McPhearson's torn Achilles.

The loss of McPhearson further heightens the importance of Josh Jobe, a second-year corner out of Alabama who has enjoyed a strong summer, and opens the door for players such as Josiah Scott and Mario Goodrich to make the roster.