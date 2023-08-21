        <
        >

          Dolphins RB De'Von Achane 'week-to-week' with shoulder injury

          • Marcel Louis-Jacques, ESPNAug 21, 2023, 05:19 PM
          MIAMI -- Dolphins running back De'Von Achane is considered "week-to-week" after leaving Saturday's preseason win over the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury.

          Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said the rookie avoided "anything severe" with the injury. The 2023 third-round draft pick had a Texans defensive lineman fall on him toward the end of a play in the third quarter but was able to return to the sideline under his own power. After a few minutes, he was taken back to the locker room on a cart.

          It has yet to be determined whether the shoulder injury will keep him out of the team's regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 10.

          Quarterback Mike White was also injured in Saturday's game, McDaniel said, and is in the concussion protocol. White suffered the injury while filling in for Skylar Thompson, who at the time was being a evaluated for a concussion on the sideline.

          There is no timetable for White's return, but the team is expected to sign quarterback James Blackman two weeks after releasing him.