Should Tua play this preseason for the Dolphins? (2:32)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to play in the team's preseason game Saturday against the Houston Texans.

Tagovailoa has not played since Miami's loss to the Green Bay Packers last season on Christmas Day. He sustained a concussion in the game and was effectively shut down for the remainder of the season.

Miami released a list of players not expected to play against the Texans, which included wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and left tackle Terron Armstead, who are dealing with midsection and knee injuries, respectively.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, running back Raheem Mostert, cornerback Xavien Howard, safety Jevon Holland and linebacker Jaelan Phillips are all expected to play.

Dolphins Coach Mike McDaniel would not commit to playing Tagovailoa in Saturday's game when asked earlier this week, but said that he expected to play the quarterback at some point this preseason.

Last year, Tagovailoa played two series in the Dolphins second preseason game and three in their preseason finale.

Miami wraps its three-game preseason next weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars and travels to Los Angeles to play the Chargers in Week 1 of the regular season Sept. 10.