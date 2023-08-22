Geno Smith opens up about how he is staying focused and preparing for his second season as a starter in Seattle. (2:41)

Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will have surgery to repair a broken bone in his wrist but still could be ready for the start of the regular season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Seahawks will determine how long Smith-Njigba will be sidelined based on the results of the surgery, which will be performed Tuesday in Philadelphia, sources told Schefter.

Smith-Njigba suffered the injury during Seattle's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday when he was tackled near the goal line after a highlight-reel catch in the second quarter.

The Seahawks selected Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall pick in this year's NFL draft, counting on the former Ohio State star to bolster an already talented receiver corps that features DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. He has been one of the standouts of training camp, drawing praise for his route-running and steadiness while continually making plays in practice and working as a punt returner.

The 6-foot Smith-Njigba had six receptions for 83 yards over Seattle's first two preseason games, including his 48-yard catch Saturday against Dallas. The Seahawks open their season at home on Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith-Njigba's wrist injury is potentially another blow to the Seahawks, who already be without receiver Dee Eskridge for the first six games due to an NFL suspension. Dareke Young, who projects to be Seattle's fourth or fifth receiver, has missed time with a groin injury.

The Seahawks' other first-round pick this year, cornerback Devon Witherspoon, has been sidelined since Aug. 7 due to a hamstring injury. Five of Seattle's last seven first-round picks dating to 2016 have suffered notable injuries in training camp that caused them to miss time, including offensive lineman Germain Ifedi ((2016), running back Rashaad Penny (2018) and defensive end L.J. Collier (2019).