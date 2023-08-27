The Miami Dolphins are signing defensive lineman Zach Sieler to a three-year contract extension worth up to $38.65 million that includes $20 million guaranteed, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Sunday.

Sieler, 27, has appeared in 53 straight games for the Dolphins since joining the team as a waiver claim in December 2019. He has totaled 10 sacks and three forced fumbles for the Dolphins.

Prior to Sunday's new deal, Sieler was set to become a free agent after the 2023 season.

The extension also comes as fellow defensive lineman Christian Wilkins has been seeking a new contract before entering the 2023 regular season on the fifth year of his rookie deal.

Sieler began his career with the Baltimore Ravens as a 2018 seventh-round pick. He appeared in six games for the Ravens over two seasons before being waived.