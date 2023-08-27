JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars-Miami Dolphins preseason game was suspended with 8:32 remaining after Dolphins receiver Daewood Davis was carted off the field because of an injury.

The Jaguars were leading 31-18 when the game was called.

Davis went down after being hit by Jaguars linebacker Dequan Jackson. Davis laid motionless on the field while being attended to by medical personnel from both teams. He was immobilized on a back board and carted off the field.

Players from both teams gathered around Davis as he was being treated on the field and head coaches Mike McDaniel and Doug Pederson met with officials for several moments before the game was suspended.

Later Saturday, the Dolphins posted on their social media channels that Davis was "taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all extremities."

"A lot of guys respect him, he's very well-respected in the locker room. He's a great player, he's a great teammate," Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said of Davis. "He's a great person. It just would've hard to have gone back out after seeing something like that."

McDaniel concurred.

"He's a great spirit, first an foremost. He's magnetic. He's got a cool personality to him," McDaniel said, fighting back tears. "He's a guy that people really root for -- that tells you a lot about a person."

McDaniel added that it was "without a shadow of a doubt" the right decision was made to suspend the game. The Dolphins were "hurting but relieved," he added, to learn Davis' medical status.

Davis is expected to remain at the hospital overnight, McDaniel said.

ESPN Staff Writer Marcel Louis-Jacques contributed to this report.