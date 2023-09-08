ASHBURN, Va., -- Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin will play in Sunday's season opener vs. Arizona after battling a turf toe injury for nearly three weeks.

McLaurin injured his right toe in an Aug. 21 preseason game vs. Baltimore and was taken off the injury report Friday after being a full participant in practice for two consecutive days.

But Commanders defensive end Chase Young remains questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Cardinals. Washington coach Ron Rivera said Young was expected to see a doctor Friday afternoon. If the doctor clears him for contact, Rivera said they'd then have a decision to make.

Young suffered a stinger in his neck after four plays vs. Cleveland on Aug. 11.

McLaurin has surpassed 1,000 yards in each of the past three seasons. With quarterback in Sam Howell making only his second NFL start, McLaurin's return is welcome news.

"It's exciting," Rivera said of McLaurin's status. "From the beginning of this week to now Terry has gotten stronger and stronger. The rapport he and Sam have is real important to us."

Washington had always been optimistic about McLaurin's return but knew there was a chance he wouldn't play. McLaurin used a walking boot for 10 days to rest his foot. He was limited in practice Wednesday but did everything the coaches had planned for him -- and said he felt good.

McLaurin said doctors told him he had a mild case of turf toe and that they expect him to make a full recovery and that he shouldn't have lingering issues.

"Obviously there are always could be setbacks; you can't really prepare for that," he said, "but my toe is very stable and it's feeling better every day."

On Wednesday, McLaurin said if he felt uncomfortable he would have told the trainers.

"They trust my judgment," McLaurin said. "I think people know what kind of person I am. I'm not going to be somebody who -- If I'm hurt, it's because I'm hurt. If I'm a little banged up and I can still give it my all, then I'm going to be out there."

If Young doesn't play, Washington will be short at defensive end. One of the Commanders' primary backups, James Smith-Williams, suffered an oblique injury in practice and is listed as questionable. The team signed defensive end William Bradley-King to the active roster after placing receiver Dax Milne (groin) on injured reserve.