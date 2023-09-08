ASHBURN, Va. -- The timing was never right for Hall of Fame cornerback Champ Bailey to return to the Washington Commanders as an alumnus, despite the efforts of some in the organization. But in Josh Harris' first game as the team's new owner on Sunday against the Cardinals, Bailey will highlight the alumni returning to Washington.

"Now for several reasons it feels like the perfect time to show up and become part of the franchise again," Bailey said. "I've been wanting this for years. Timing is everything."

Bailey will be honored as Washington's Legend of Game and said he will serve as an honorary captain. Washington traded Bailey to Denver, along with a second-round pick, in exchange for running back Clinton Portis in the 2004 offseason.

Bailey has not returned to FedEx Field since playing here as a member of the Broncos in 2009 and was critical of the organization built by former owner Dan Snyder. He won't be the only high-profile alumnus returning as Hall of Fame running back John Riggins will attend his first game in a while and former quarterback Robert Griffin III also tweeted that he will attend Sunday's game.

"It signals a new era," Washington's alumni director Tim Hightower said.

Bailey said he has not talked with Harris, but he did meet Magic Johnson, one of his limited partners, at an event this offseason before the sale was official. Bailey has sensed the renewed energy from fans of the team; Washington attracted thousands of fans to training camp each day and has sold out the opener -- without the help of an opposing fan base buying tickets.

"Now with the ownership change you see a rejuvenated fan base," Bailey said. "Man, this is the perfect time to get back in the fold and show people that I did great things with this organization. I have no hard feelings.

"I had a Hall of Fame career, why wouldn't anyone want me as part of the family if I want to be? Having that ability to do it means everything. I never had hard feelings toward the organization, it was just the way things were handled when I was in the prime of my career."

Bailey played for five seasons in Washington, making the Pro Bowl four consecutive years and earning two second-team All-Pro honors. With Denver, Bailey made eight more Pro Bowls, three first team All-Pros and two more second-team All-Pros.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019, his first year of eligibility. Before the trade, there were contentious negotiations about a long-term deal to remain with Washington. Bailey was drafted in the first round of the 1999 draft, around two months before Snyder took over as owner. Then-general manager Charley Casserly, who drafted Bailey, was forced out of the organization before the season began.

"You wish when you're a young player that you could have a better connection with the franchise that drafted you," Bailey said. "Unfortunately the management team I worked for did not draft me. As I've gotten older I understand that's just the business side of the game. It's unfortunate when you're such a young talented player."

Two years ago, when investigations into Snyder and the workplace culture were underway, Bailey said during an interview on 106.7 The Fan that he wasn't surprised by Washington's lack of success, saying: "We see what the franchise is going through right now, trying to change the culture. That usually reflects the wins and losses. The state of your team and the culture of your team usually reflects the wins and losses."

Bailey said Hightower had been aggressive trying to get him -- and other alumni -- to come back the last few years. But, Bailey said, he didn't feel like it was a "welcoming thing" because of ownership.

Bailey said Snyder reached out to him about the Hall of Fame the day before his induction ceremony. Bailey said when he answered the phone, someone told him to "please hold for Dan Snyder."

"I was like, 'OK.' It never felt like a genuine call," Bailey said. "That's not how you call a grown man when you want to tell him congrats and be sincere. I had a short 90-second conversation and that was it. I'm a lot more mature now, easy going. I don't have any hard feelings. I feel he did me a favor."

Bailey said he still hears from Washington fans who mention the trade. He also said he wants to remain connected to the organization.

"It was always good when you'd look at pictures and see guys back in the fold and being more consistent with the organization," Bailey said. "That's how it should be."