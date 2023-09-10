        <
          Panthers rookie Bryce Young finds Hayden Hurst for first NFL touchdown

          • David Newton, ESPN Staff WriterSep 10, 2023, 06:05 PM
              David Newton is an NFL reporter at ESPN and covers the Carolina Panthers. Newton began covering Carolina in 1995 and came to ESPN in 2006 as a NASCAR reporter before joining NFL Nation in 2013. You can follow Newton on Twitter at @DNewtonespn.
          ATLANTA - Mark it down. Bryce Young's first NFL touchdown pass was a 4-yarder to Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst in the right front corner of the Atlanta Falcons' end zone with 5:09 in the first half of Sunday's opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

          The top pick of the 2023 draft made it look easy on the drive, completing 6 of 7 pass attempts for 51 yards.

          Young became the third Carolina player to throw a touchdown in his NFL debut. Cam Newton did it in Week 1 of the 2011 season after being selected with the top pick. Chris Weinke did it in 2001 in a win at the Minnesota Vikings.

          Young's touchdown looked effortless as he faked the handoff inside and found Hurst alone in single coverage on the outside.