Former All-Pro defensive back Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested early Monday at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after police responded to a report of an "unruly passenger."

Jones was booked on misdemeanor charges of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening, according to Boone County Jail Capt. Kevin Klute. He was released hours later.

Airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner said police were called at 6 a.m. to help an outbound flight crew with an unruly passenger at the airport in Hebron, Kentucky. Kershner identified the passenger as Jones and said he was arrested before takeoff.

Jones told WLWT-TV that the incident started over a phone charger not working, adding that he wasn't intoxicated.

Jones has had multiple run-ins with the law. According to The Cincinnati Enquirer, Jones pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault charges in 2021, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor resisting law enforcement as part of a 2019 plea deal, and was arrested in 2017 after an argument with police. He was fined in that case. All of those incidents came in the greater Cincinnati area.

Jones, 39, played 12 seasons in the NFL after being selected at No. 6 by the Tennessee Titans in 2005. He played eight seasons for the Cincinnati Bengals, earning All-Pro honors in 2014 and a Pro Bowl nod in 2015.

He finished with 17 interceptions in 146 career games (104 starts) with four teams. He missed the 2007 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after multiple arrests. He also did not play in 2009.