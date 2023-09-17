TAMPA, Fla. -- Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson injured his foot in the second half of Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jackson went down on Chicago's second defensive series and walked off the field under his own power. The seventh-year safety briefly visited the medical tent before being carted back to the locker room.

He was favoring his left foot, which is the same foot that he sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury in November 2022.

"We're going to look at it," coach Matt Eberflus said after the game about Jackson's foot. "We're positive right now. But we'll see where it goes. We don't know how positive it will be. We'll see."

The Bears played both of their backup safeties after Jaquan Brisker also missed most of the first half because of illness.