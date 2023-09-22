Robert Griffin III says in order for the Bengals to turn things around they must rest Joe Burrow until he's back to 100 percent. (1:27)

CINCINNATI -- The Bengals are adding a familiar face to their quarterback room amid uncertainty surrounding Joe Burrow's health.

Cincinnati signed Reid Sinnett to the practice squad to give the Bengals additional depth in case Burrow is unavailable for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a calf injury. Friday marked Burrow's first practice participation of the week, but he was still limited.

Sinnett's addition comes one day after Will Grier, Cincinnati's No. 3 quarterback, left the Bengals' practice squad to join the New England Patriots' active roster.

This is the second time this season Sinnett signed with Cincinnati to backfill the roster.

In July, Sinnett joined the Bengals after Burrow initially strained his right calf at the beginning of training camp. The former University of San Diego quarterback was No. 3 on the Bengals' depth chart while Burrow recovered from his injury.

When Cincinnati cut its roster to make the 53-man limit at the end of training camp, Sinnett was waived and not re-signed to the practice squad. The Bengals opted to go with Grier, who was released by the Dallas Cowboys.

Sinnett had previously been on the practice squads of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins. He also played for the XFL's San Antonio Brahmas in 2023 before he suffered a broken foot.

If Burrow can't play against the Rams in the Super Bowl LVI rematch Monday (8:15 ET, ESPN/ESPN2), Jake Browning is expected to start. Browning has been with the Bengals since 2021 and won the backup job during the preseason.

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said Burrow "didn't throw too many" balls during practice and mainly threw routes to receivers. Chase remained steadfast in wanting Burrow to not play unless he was 100% healthy.

"If I had to guess, I would say no," Chase said when asked on his hunch if Burrow plays Monday. "I'm saying no because I've been telling him no. My answer never changed from this."