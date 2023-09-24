Jimmy Graham, Rashid Shaheed score two big first-half TDs

GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham picked an opportune time to score his first touchdown since his return to his old team.

Graham has not scored a touchdown in a Saints uniform since the 2014 season and last scored an NFL touchdown on Dec. 26, 2021.

He ended that drought when he caught an 8-yard reception on third-and-5 to put the Saints up 7-0 in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Graham, who played for the Packers from 2018 to '19, then celebrated by attempting a Lambeau Leap in his former stadium.

The pass from quarterback Derek Carr was Graham's first catch and first target of the season. It was also the first touchdown the Saints have scored in the first half this season.

The Saints have often said Rashid Shaheed's speed is something special.

The speedy wide receiver has shown off that ability multiple times this season with some long catches. But it wasn't until Week 3 that he flashed what he could do as a kick returner as well.

Shaheed returned a 76-yard punt for a touchdown to put the Saints up 14-0 in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Packers. Shaheed fielded the ball at the Saints' 24-yard line, dodged a few defenders without being touched and broke free around midfield to easily run in for the score.

Shaheed is the first Saints player to return a punt for a touchdown since Deonte Harty returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 22, 2019.