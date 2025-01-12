Justin Herbert reflects on his struggles after the Chargers were eliminated by the Texans. (0:25)

HOUSTON -- After one of the worst games of his career in Saturday's 32-12 playoff loss to the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert took accountability for his struggles.

"I let the team down," he said. "... You can't turn the ball over like that and expect to win. ... I just have to be better."

It was an uncharacteristically lousy game from Herbert. He finished 14-of-32 passing (43.8%), the worst completion percentage in a playoff game by a Charger since Philip Rivers in 2006, and tied for third worst in franchise history (minimum 20 attempts). Herbert threw a league-low three interceptions during the regular season but had four against the Texans, making him the first player in NFL history to throw more picks in a playoff game than in the regular season (minimum 200 attempts).

Herbert's mistakes began in the second quarter. With 11:39 left and the Chargers leading 6-0 and in the red zone, he rolled to the right side of the field on play-action and threw the ball across his body to receiver Quentin Johnston on the left. But the pass was underthrown and intercepted by cornerback Kamari Lassiter.

Late in the third quarter, Herbert threw a ball too high for wide receiver Ladd McConkey that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by safety Eric Murray. It was Herbert's first pick-six since 2022.

His third interception came because of a drop by tight end Will Dissly, but his last later in the fourth quarter came on another underthrown ball to wide receiver DJ Chark, who had a step on cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

"I thought the guys outside did a great job fighting and getting open, and it's on me as a quarterback to be able to deliver the ball," Herbert said.

Coach Jim Harbaugh was quick to defend Herbert postgame, saying his QB played "like he always does -- a complete beast." Harbaugh added that the offensive line didn't protect Herbert well enough and that the Texans' edge pressure was the best his team had seen this season. Herbert was sacked four times and pressured on 39% of his dropbacks.

"He's got to be able to finish a throwing motion," Harbaugh said. "Quarterback's got to be able to do that, and we didn't put him in the position to do that enough."

One And Done Justin Herbert found Ladd McConkey (9 catches, 197 yards) often Saturday but struggled to find a rhythm targeting anyone else: McConkey All Others TD-Int. 1-1 0-3 Comp pct. 60% 29% Yards per att. 13.1 2.6 First downs 8 1 -- ESPN Research

Teammates also rushed to defend Herbert's performance after the loss.

"He's a damn good football player," center Bradley Bozeman said. "One of the best quarterbacks in the league. I was proud for him to be our quarterback this year. I wouldn't want anybody else."

Added safety Alohi Gilman: "He's gonna get slack for it because people are going to say X, Y and Z, but we know he's a great quarterback. I wouldn't change a thing. ... That's my guy. That's our quarterback."

And said guard Zion Johnson: "We know the type of guy he is. We know the type of quarterback, the type of leader he is."

Herbert is now 0-2 in the playoffs. In his first playoff appearance, two seasons ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chargers were on the wrong side of one of the most embarrassing losses in NFL history, blowing a 27-0 first-half lead in a 31-30 defeat.

Now, Herbert is on the wrong side of another humiliating loss.

"We'll just have to keep watching film and assess the play," he said when asked what it will take to have more postseason success. "Obviously, it was not good enough by any standards today, and I put the team into a jeopardy-type position with all the turnovers, so on me to get better and keep pushing forward."