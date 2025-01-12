Shannon Sharpe breaks down why he doesn't like the Tennessee Titans firing Ran Carthon after two seasons. (1:05)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans interviewed four more candidates Saturday in their search for a new general manager.

Tennessee virtually interviewed Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Seattle senior director of player personnel Matt Berry, Buffalo director of player personnel Terrance Gray and Catherine Hickman, Cleveland's assistant GM and vice president of football operations.

The Titans are working to replace Ran Carthon, who was fired Tuesday after the franchise went 9-25 in his two seasons as general manager. Chad Brinker, the team's president of football operations, is overseeing the search.

Dodds has spent eight seasons with Indianapolis, the past seven as assistant GM. He started in 2007 as a scout with Seattle and moved up to senior personnel executive evaluating college and pros through 2016. He also has worked with the Raiders and at his alma mater Texas A&M-Kingsville.

A native of Nashville, Berry got his NFL start spending five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He has been with Seattle the past 17 seasons, starting as a regional scout, then a national scout before becoming director of college scouting in 2015. He was named to his current job in 2023.

Gray has spent eight seasons with Buffalo and is in his third season in his current role.

He started as assistant director of player personnel in 2021 and director of college scouting. He spent 11 seasons as a college scout for the Vikings and started in player development and player personnel in 2003 with Kansas City.

The Titans concluded the second day of interviews Saturday night with Hickman, currently the NFL's highest-ranking women's executive with a team.

She has been assistant general manager and vice president of football operations with the Browns since 2022 after being hired in 2019 as the football operations coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles. She also worked for Montreal and Toronto in the Canadian Football League.

Tennessee started this search Friday interviewing a trio of candidates, including a pair of former general managers in Reggie McKenzie and Thomas Dimitroff.