Whenever Grammy Award-winning artist Drake drops a new album, the sports world takes notice.

On Thursday, the rapper released his new album, "For All the Dogs," which featured artists such as J. Cole, 21 Savage and Bad Bunny. The album also credited Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant as an artist and repertoire representative to the 23-track record.

Drake and J. Cole cooking on "First Person Shooter" 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/4yjF2s0dnK — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 6, 2023

After debuting the album, Drake announced on Sirius XM that he would take a one-year hiatus from creating music to focus on his mental health. The sports world, however, is taking the album and running with it across social media.

FOR ALL THE ROCKETS



Cover by @clutchthebear pic.twitter.com/hEvhEyWGS5 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 6, 2023

Drew A Picasso 🎨 pic.twitter.com/SLcrpQlju6 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 6, 2023

During the FIBA World Cup, Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks had to pick between Drake and Ryan Reynolds for who was the better artist. Brooks, known for trash-talking LeBron James during the 2023 NBA playoffs, chose Reynolds. Drake responded on his album, referencing Brooks on "Another Late Night," featuring rapper Lil Yachty.