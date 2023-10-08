        <
        >

          NFL Week 5: Tua Tagovailoa, Stefon Diggs among top outfits

          Anthony Richardson shows up with a special ant chain and sweet suit. Indianapolis Colts / X
          Oct 8, 2023, 04:21 PM

          Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season means another week of more fashionable arrivals.

          With summer over, the fits are becoming a little more cozy. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions leaned heavily on the fall outfits. Jeremy Chinn of the Carolina Panthers put his own twist on it, arriving with a fall prints jacket.

          Suits and ties were a popular choice, too. Marlon Humphrey showed up in clean threads ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Anthony Richardson wearing an ant pendant and a sweet suit and pants combination. But Tua Tagovailoa may have stolen the show with his unique fit.

          Here are the NFL's top arrivals from Week 5:

          Sunday's best

          London showdown