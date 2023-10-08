Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season means another week of more fashionable arrivals.

With summer over, the fits are becoming a little more cozy. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions leaned heavily on the fall outfits. Jeremy Chinn of the Carolina Panthers put his own twist on it, arriving with a fall prints jacket.

Suits and ties were a popular choice, too. Marlon Humphrey showed up in clean threads ahead of the Baltimore Ravens' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Anthony Richardson wearing an ant pendant and a sweet suit and pants combination. But Tua Tagovailoa may have stolen the show with his unique fit.

Here are the NFL's top arrivals from Week 5:

Sunday's best

Suited for business 👔 pic.twitter.com/pzWVKxbWxd — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 8, 2023

pulled out the fall fits pic.twitter.com/D5mydKfHzx — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 8, 2023

Getting off the line



Getting off a fit pic.twitter.com/p7qeyZOh0U — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 8, 2023

Shon and Cam 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aUCZUB9JUP — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 8, 2023

London showdown