Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season saw blowouts and low-scoring games that inspired some postgame virtual jabs.

The New Orleans Saints handed Bill Belichick his worst home loss in a 34-0 drubbing. A divisional matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens ended in a tough 17-10 win by the Steelers. In the "Josh Allen Bowl," the Jacksonville Jaguars came out on top (again) against the Buffalo Bills.

Despite all the touchdowns on the field, some of the best moments came on social media. Here are the best social media trolls from Week 5:

New York came out on top in a matchup that was highly anticipated due to the history between Denver head coach Sean Payton and Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Before the season, Payton called out Hackett, his predecessor in Denver, and referred to the Broncos' 2022 season as "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."

The Jets offense outgained the Broncos with 407 total yards. Zach Wilson went 19-for-26, 199 yards and an interception while Russell Wilson completed 20 of 31 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns.

New York easily topped Denver's rushing efforts behind Breece Hall 's 177-yard, one touchdown performance.

After the game, the Jets' social post showed that they didn't forget their opponent's offseason chatter.

when you lose to the "offseason champs" pic.twitter.com/FzNIqGWZks — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023

tell 'em, Bullseye pic.twitter.com/AyuWSPb7Q8 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023

The rolling cart used to hold microphones and recording devices became a joke during the Bengals' Super Bowl LVI run.

Joe Burrow connected with JaMarr Chase for three touchdowns in their best game of the season -- and the mic cart made its return.

Jacksonville Jaguars 25, Buffalo Bills 20

In their second consecutive game in London, the Jaguars topped the Bills behind Travis Etienne Jr.'s two late fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Etienne ran for 136 yards and caught four passes for 48 yards. Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence threw for 315 yards and one touchdown. Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a strong game with 359 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the team's two turnovers in the fourth hurt the Bills' chances of a win.

The Jaguars poked fun at Allen and Bills receiver Stefon Diggs after the game:

In Jonathan Taylor's first game back, Zack Moss stole the show with 165 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Anthony Richardson left the game early with a concussion, but the Colts' running game carried them to the win.

On the other hand, Tennessee struggled on the ground, garnering just 89 total yards.

There's always a little extra in this AFC South matchup, and the Colts mocked the Titans on social media:

Pittsburgh Steelers 17, Baltimore Ravens 10

The Steelers' offense didn't reach the end zone until Kenny Pickett found George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown with 1:17 remaining and 14-10 lead. The Ravens' offense had two more drives to take the lead but fumbled and had a turnover on downs.

Baltimore's three turnovers kept Pittsburgh close in a defensive contest.

Pittsburgh trolled its AFC North rivals with a clever picture on social media after the game:

RT when you see it 😏 pic.twitter.com/7BFugKYzHg — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 8, 2023

The Eagles are off to their second straight 5-0 start to the season after a tight win against the Rams.

Jalen Hurts had 375 yards total yards, his highest of the season, and two touchdowns. A.J. Brown caught six passes for 127 yards, the third straight game with at least 100 receiving yards.

In his first game back, Cooper Kupp picked up right where he left off with eight catches for 118 yards.

Philadelphia let Los Angeles hear it multiple times on social media: